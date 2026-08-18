balajis Price Today

The live balajis (BALAJIS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current BALAJIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BALAJIS.

balajis currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 212,322, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BALAJIS. During the last 24 hours, BALAJIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02405207, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BALAJIS moved -0.10% in the last hour and -13.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.66.

balajis (BALAJIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 212.32K$ 212.32K $ 212.32K Volume (24H) $ 32.66$ 32.66 $ 32.66 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 212.32K$ 212.32K $ 212.32K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of balajis is $ 212.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.66. The circulating supply of BALAJIS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 212.32K.