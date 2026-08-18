BakerySwap Price Today

The live BakerySwap (BAKE) price today is $ 0, with a 5,58% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BAKE.

BakerySwap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 195.597, with a circulating supply of 288,71M BAKE. During the last 24 hours, BAKE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8,38, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BAKE moved +0,05% in the last hour and -10,60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67,79.

BakerySwap (BAKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 195,60K$ 195,60K $ 195,60K Volume (24H) $ 67,79$ 67,79 $ 67,79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 495,62K$ 495,62K $ 495,62K Circulation Supply 288,71M 288,71M 288,71M Total Supply 289.770.065,5184824 289.770.065,5184824 289.770.065,5184824

The current Market Cap of BakerySwap is $ 195,60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67,79. The circulating supply of BAKE is 288,71M, with a total supply of 289770065.5184824. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 495,62K.