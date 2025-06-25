baibysitter Price (BAIBY)
The live price of baibysitter (BAIBY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 500.63K USD. BAIBY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key baibysitter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- baibysitter price change within the day is +4.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BAIBY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAIBY price information.
During today, the price change of baibysitter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of baibysitter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of baibysitter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of baibysitter to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of baibysitter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.94%
+4.90%
-40.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bAIbysitter is an advanced security layer designed to protect autonomous agents operating within the Virtuals ecosystem. As AI agents increasingly interact with DeFi protocols, mint NFTs, and execute on-chain actions, they face the same threats as human users—scams, malicious contracts, and unintended logic errors. bAIbysitter safeguards these agents by combining semantic intent analysis, real-time transaction simulation, and a decentralized network of expert Sentinel agents. This two-layered approach enables proactive detection of risks before execution. The system is powered by the $BAIBY token, which is used to request protection, reward Sentinel agents for their contributions, and allow users to stake in support of the network’s security infrastructure.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of baibysitter (BAIBY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAIBY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BAIBY to VND
₫--
|1 BAIBY to AUD
A$--
|1 BAIBY to GBP
￡--
|1 BAIBY to EUR
€--
|1 BAIBY to USD
$--
|1 BAIBY to MYR
RM--
|1 BAIBY to TRY
₺--
|1 BAIBY to JPY
¥--
|1 BAIBY to RUB
₽--
|1 BAIBY to INR
₹--
|1 BAIBY to IDR
Rp--
|1 BAIBY to KRW
₩--
|1 BAIBY to PHP
₱--
|1 BAIBY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BAIBY to BRL
R$--
|1 BAIBY to CAD
C$--
|1 BAIBY to BDT
৳--
|1 BAIBY to NGN
₦--
|1 BAIBY to UAH
₴--
|1 BAIBY to VES
Bs--
|1 BAIBY to PKR
Rs--
|1 BAIBY to KZT
₸--
|1 BAIBY to THB
฿--
|1 BAIBY to TWD
NT$--
|1 BAIBY to AED
د.إ--
|1 BAIBY to CHF
Fr--
|1 BAIBY to HKD
HK$--
|1 BAIBY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BAIBY to MXN
$--
|1 BAIBY to PLN
zł--