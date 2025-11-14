AstridDAO is a decentralized money market and multi-collateral stablecoin protocol built on Astar Network and for the Polkadot ecosystem, which allows users to borrow $BAI, a stablecoin hard-pegged to USD, against risk assets at 0% interest and minimum collateral ratio. This means you can use the value in your risk assets including $ASTR, $BTC, $ETH, $DOT, etc. without having to sell them.