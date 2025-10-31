BAI Stablecoin (BAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.009 $ 1.009 $ 1.009 24H Low $ 1.031 $ 1.031 $ 1.031 24H High 24H Low $ 1.009$ 1.009 $ 1.009 24H High $ 1.031$ 1.031 $ 1.031 All Time High $ 1.45$ 1.45 $ 1.45 Lowest Price $ 0.814914$ 0.814914 $ 0.814914 Price Change (1H) -0.15% Price Change (1D) -0.53% Price Change (7D) -6.52% Price Change (7D) -6.52%

BAI Stablecoin (BAI) real-time price is $1.01. Over the past 24 hours, BAI traded between a low of $ 1.009 and a high of $ 1.031, showing active market volatility. BAI's all-time high price is $ 1.45, while its all-time low price is $ 0.814914.

In terms of short-term performance, BAI has changed by -0.15% over the past hour, -0.53% over 24 hours, and -6.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BAI Stablecoin (BAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.48K$ 174.48K $ 174.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.86K$ 174.86K $ 174.86K Circulation Supply 172.81K 172.81K 172.81K Total Supply 172,808.4556308294 172,808.4556308294 172,808.4556308294

The current Market Cap of BAI Stablecoin is $ 174.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAI is 172.81K, with a total supply of 172808.4556308294. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.86K.