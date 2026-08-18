Badger Price Today

The live Badger (BADGER) price today is $ 0.340527, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current BADGER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.340527 per BADGER.

Badger currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,643,180, with a circulating supply of 19.51M BADGER. During the last 24 hours, BADGER traded between $ 0.337202 (low) and $ 0.353757 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 89.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.308284.

In short-term performance, BADGER moved -0.11% in the last hour and +4.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.22M.

Badger (BADGER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.64M$ 6.64M $ 6.64M Volume (24H) $ 1.22M$ 1.22M $ 1.22M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.15M$ 7.15M $ 7.15M Circulation Supply 19.51M 19.51M 19.51M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Badger is $ 6.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.22M. The circulating supply of BADGER is 19.51M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.15M.