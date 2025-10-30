baddiecoin (BADDIE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00010294 $ 0.00010294 $ 0.00010294 24H Low $ 0.0001125 $ 0.0001125 $ 0.0001125 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00010294$ 0.00010294 $ 0.00010294 24H High $ 0.0001125$ 0.0001125 $ 0.0001125 All Time High $ 0.00029214$ 0.00029214 $ 0.00029214 Lowest Price $ 0.00009176$ 0.00009176 $ 0.00009176 Price Change (1H) -0.78% Price Change (1D) -6.96% Price Change (7D) +3.32% Price Change (7D) +3.32%

baddiecoin (BADDIE) real-time price is $0.00010379. Over the past 24 hours, BADDIE traded between a low of $ 0.00010294 and a high of $ 0.0001125, showing active market volatility. BADDIE's all-time high price is $ 0.00029214, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009176.

In terms of short-term performance, BADDIE has changed by -0.78% over the past hour, -6.96% over 24 hours, and +3.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

baddiecoin (BADDIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 102.93K$ 102.93K $ 102.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.93K$ 102.93K $ 102.93K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of baddiecoin is $ 102.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BADDIE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.93K.