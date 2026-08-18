What is the real-time price of Bad Rudi today?

The live price of Bad Rudi stands at £, moving 15.63% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for BADRUDI?

BADRUDI has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Bad Rudi showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is BADRUDI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests BADRUDI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Bad Rudi?

With a market cap of £12494.5598555202450000, Bad Rudi is ranked #6666, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has BADRUDI seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Bad Rudi compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0011850953722181850000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence BADRUDI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999927120.355566 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.