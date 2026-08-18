Bad Credit Coin Price Today

The live Bad Credit Coin (BCC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BCC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BCC.

Bad Credit Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,860, with a circulating supply of 1.68B BCC. During the last 24 hours, BCC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BCC moved -- in the last hour and -2.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bad Credit Coin (BCC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.86K$ 23.86K $ 23.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.61K$ 42.61K $ 42.61K Circulation Supply 1.68B 1.68B 1.68B Total Supply 2,999,984,005.518081 2,999,984,005.518081 2,999,984,005.518081

The current Market Cap of Bad Credit Coin is $ 23.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BCC is 1.68B, with a total supply of 2999984005.518081. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.61K.