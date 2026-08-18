Bacon Protocol Price Today

The live Bacon Protocol (BAC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BAC.

Bacon Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,511.01, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BAC. During the last 24 hours, BAC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04629163, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BAC moved -- in the last hour and +10.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bacon Protocol (BAC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.51K$ 11.51K $ 11.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.51K$ 11.51K $ 11.51K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bacon Protocol is $ 11.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAC is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.51K.