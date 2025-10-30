Backroom (ROOM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00562747 24H High $ 0.00788511 All Time High $ 0.02455824 Lowest Price $ 0.00055129 Price Change (1H) -4.78% Price Change (1D) -15.05% Price Change (7D) -5.20%

Backroom (ROOM) real-time price is $0.00572757. Over the past 24 hours, ROOM traded between a low of $ 0.00562747 and a high of $ 0.00788511, showing active market volatility. ROOM's all-time high price is $ 0.02455824, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00055129.

In terms of short-term performance, ROOM has changed by -4.78% over the past hour, -15.05% over 24 hours, and -5.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Backroom (ROOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.30M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.63M Circulation Supply 764.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Backroom is $ 4.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROOM is 764.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.63M.