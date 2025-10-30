Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 2.21$ 2.21 $ 2.21 Lowest Price $ 0.061061$ 0.061061 $ 0.061061 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.01%

Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) real-time price is $0.149535. Over the past 24 hours, BLUNA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BLUNA's all-time high price is $ 2.21, while its all-time low price is $ 0.061061.

In terms of short-term performance, BLUNA has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +0.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 221.46K$ 221.46K $ 221.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 221.46K$ 221.46K $ 221.46K Circulation Supply 1.48M 1.48M 1.48M Total Supply 1,480,982.693663 1,480,982.693663 1,480,982.693663

The current Market Cap of Backbone Labs Staked LUNA is $ 221.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLUNA is 1.48M, with a total supply of 1480982.693663. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 221.46K.