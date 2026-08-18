Bachi on Base Price Today

The live Bachi on Base (BACHI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACHI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BACHI.

Bachi on Base currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,173, with a circulating supply of 689.93M BACHI. During the last 24 hours, BACHI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00331437, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BACHI moved -- in the last hour and -15.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bachi on Base (BACHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.17K$ 23.17K $ 23.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.18K$ 23.18K $ 23.18K Circulation Supply 689.93M 689.93M 689.93M Total Supply 690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0 690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bachi on Base is $ 23.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BACHI is 689.93M, with a total supply of 690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.18K.