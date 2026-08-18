BabyBoomToken Price Today

The live BabyBoomToken (BBT) price today is $ 0.04275588, with a 3.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current BBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04275588 per BBT.

BabyBoomToken currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,329,535, with a circulating supply of 171.72M BBT. During the last 24 hours, BBT traded between $ 0.03916796 (low) and $ 0.04460487 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.939659, while the all-time low was $ 0.03608602.

In short-term performance, BBT moved +0.93% in the last hour and -0.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 99.67K.

BabyBoomToken (BBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.33M$ 7.33M $ 7.33M Volume (24H) $ 99.67K$ 99.67K $ 99.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.68M$ 42.68M $ 42.68M Circulation Supply 171.72M 171.72M 171.72M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BabyBoomToken is $ 7.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 99.67K. The circulating supply of BBT is 171.72M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.68M.