BabyBonk Price Today

The live BabyBonk (BABYBONK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYBONK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYBONK.

BabyBonk currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 985,665, with a circulating supply of 360.75B BABYBONK. During the last 24 hours, BABYBONK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYBONK moved +0.09% in the last hour and +14.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BabyBonk (BABYBONK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 985.67K$ 985.67K $ 985.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Circulation Supply 360.75B 360.75B 360.75B Total Supply 360,750,000,000.0 360,750,000,000.0 360,750,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BabyBonk is $ 985.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYBONK is 360.75B, with a total supply of 360750000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.15M.