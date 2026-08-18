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The live BabyBonk price today is 0 USD.BABYBONK market cap is 985,665 USD. Track real-time BABYBONK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live BabyBonk price today is 0 USD.BABYBONK market cap is 985,665 USD. Track real-time BABYBONK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About BABYBONK

BABYBONK Price Info

What is BABYBONK

BABYBONK Official Website

BABYBONK Tokenomics

BABYBONK Price Forecast

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BabyBonk Price (BABYBONK)

Unlisted

1 BABYBONK to USD Live Price:

$0.00000273
$0.00000273$0.00000273
+0.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BabyBonk (BABYBONK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:24:57 (UTC+8)

BabyBonk Price Today

The live BabyBonk (BABYBONK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYBONK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYBONK.

BabyBonk currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 985,665, with a circulating supply of 360.75B BABYBONK. During the last 24 hours, BABYBONK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYBONK moved +0.09% in the last hour and +14.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BabyBonk (BABYBONK) Market Information

$ 985.67K
$ 985.67K$ 985.67K

--
----

$ 1.15M
$ 1.15M$ 1.15M

360.75B
360.75B 360.75B

360,750,000,000.0
360,750,000,000.0 360,750,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BabyBonk is $ 985.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYBONK is 360.75B, with a total supply of 360750000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.15M.

BabyBonk Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.09%

+0.23%

+14.14%

+14.14%

BabyBonk (BABYBONK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BabyBonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BabyBonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BabyBonk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BabyBonk to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.23%
30 Days$ 0+47.38%
60 Days$ 0+6.95%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for BabyBonk

BabyBonk (BABYBONK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BABYBONK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BabyBonk (BABYBONK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BabyBonk could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BabyBonk will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BABYBONK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BabyBonk Price Prediction.

What is BabyBonk (BABYBONK)

BabyBonk is a meme-based token launched on Binance Smart Chain with a strong focus on community engagement and accessibility. The project was first introduced as a zero-tax token to make trading simple and transparent. Over time, BabyBonk has grown beyond its meme origins by exploring utilities such as the BullnBear trading and launch platform and the BonkRoyale game, while maintaining its active online community as the core driver. In 2025, BabyBonk completed its migration from V1 to V2, refreshing its contract, branding, and website to support future development. The aim is to balance meme culture with practical use cases that keep the ecosystem active and relevant.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BabyBonk (BABYBONK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Meme

About BabyBonk

What is the current price of BabyBonk?

BabyBonk is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of 0.22% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of BabyBonk is £, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of BABYBONK today?

The market capitalization sits at £726317.28082364625000, placing the asset at rank #2679 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is BabyBonk's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with BABYBONK.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 360750000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does BabyBonk fall under?

BabyBonk is part of the Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact BABYBONK's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables BABYBONK to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BabyBonk

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:24:57 (UTC+8)

BabyBonk (BABYBONK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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