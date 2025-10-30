The live Baby World Liberty Financial price today is 0 USD. Track real-time BABYWLFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BABYWLFI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Baby World Liberty Financial price today is 0 USD. Track real-time BABYWLFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BABYWLFI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Baby World Liberty Financial Price (BABYWLFI)

1 BABYWLFI to USD Live Price:

--
----
-5.70%1D
USD
Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:22:15 (UTC+8)

Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.93%

-5.74%

-12.65%

-12.65%

Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BABYWLFI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BABYWLFI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BABYWLFI has changed by -0.93% over the past hour, -5.74% over 24 hours, and -12.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) Market Information

$ 84.87K
$ 84.87K$ 84.87K

--
----

$ 84.87K
$ 84.87K$ 84.87K

90.00B
90.00B 90.00B

90,000,000,000.0
90,000,000,000.0 90,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby World Liberty Financial is $ 84.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYWLFI is 90.00B, with a total supply of 90000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.87K.

Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Baby World Liberty Financial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby World Liberty Financial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby World Liberty Financial to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby World Liberty Financial to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-5.74%
30 Days$ 0-38.48%
60 Days$ 0-80.13%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI)

🌟 From the golden wings of World Liberty Financial, a new legacy takes flight…

🦅 Baby WLFI — born of freedom, shining with the promise of tomorrow.

✨ Forged in gold, soaring with unstoppable energy.

⚡️ 0% Tax. 100% Meme Power. Empowered by the community. Guided by greatness.

👑 The sky is just

Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) Resource

Official Website

Baby World Liberty Financial Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Baby World Liberty Financial.

Check the Baby World Liberty Financial price prediction now!

BABYWLFI to Local Currencies

Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABYWLFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI)

How much is Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) worth today?
The live BABYWLFI price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BABYWLFI to USD price?
The current price of BABYWLFI to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Baby World Liberty Financial?
The market cap for BABYWLFI is $ 84.87K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BABYWLFI?
The circulating supply of BABYWLFI is 90.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BABYWLFI?
BABYWLFI achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BABYWLFI?
BABYWLFI saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of BABYWLFI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BABYWLFI is -- USD.
Will BABYWLFI go higher this year?
BABYWLFI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BABYWLFI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Baby World Liberty Financial (BABYWLFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

