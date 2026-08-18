Baby Vibing Cat Coin Price Today

The live Baby Vibing Cat Coin (BABYVIBE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYVIBE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYVIBE.

Baby Vibing Cat Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 203,736, with a circulating supply of 950.88M BABYVIBE. During the last 24 hours, BABYVIBE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00270521, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYVIBE moved -- in the last hour and -37.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.14K.

Baby Vibing Cat Coin (BABYVIBE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 203.74K$ 203.74K $ 203.74K Volume (24H) $ 3.14K$ 3.14K $ 3.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 203.74K$ 203.74K $ 203.74K Circulation Supply 950.88M 950.88M 950.88M Total Supply 950,880,436.5219594 950,880,436.5219594 950,880,436.5219594

The current Market Cap of Baby Vibing Cat Coin is $ 203.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.14K. The circulating supply of BABYVIBE is 950.88M, with a total supply of 950880436.5219594. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.74K.