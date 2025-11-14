Baby Trash (BTRASH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Baby Trash (BTRASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 02:18:15 (UTC+8)
Baby Trash (BTRASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Trash (BTRASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 5.19K
Total Supply:
$ 998.76M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.76M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.19K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00014678
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000519
Current Price:
$ 0
Baby Trash (BTRASH) Information

Baby Trash is where garbage meets gains! We’re a fun, chaotic crypto community turning tiny messes into big opportunities. From stinky diapers to stacked wallets, our mission is to embrace the chaos, laugh at the madness, and ride the wildest waves of he crypto world together.

Baby Trash, Tiny trash, The messiest way to the moon. We rake the garbage, you rake the gains. You can buy now or cry later like a baby!

Official Website:
https://babytrash.site/

Baby Trash (BTRASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Trash (BTRASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BTRASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BTRASH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

