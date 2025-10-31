Baby Trash (BTRASH) Price Information (USD)

Baby Trash (BTRASH) real-time price is $0.00000812. Over the past 24 hours, BTRASH traded between a low of $ 0.00000742 and a high of $ 0.00001645, showing active market volatility. BTRASH's all-time high price is $ 0.00014678, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000072.

In terms of short-term performance, BTRASH has changed by -1.28% over the past hour, +3.55% over 24 hours, and +6.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby Trash (BTRASH) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Baby Trash is $ 8.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BTRASH is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999985441.542389. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.16K.