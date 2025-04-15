Baby Peanut Price (BABYP)
The live price of Baby Peanut (BABYP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.14K USD. BABYP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Peanut Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby Peanut price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.19M USD
During today, the price change of Baby Peanut to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Peanut to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Peanut to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Peanut to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Peanut: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+17.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Peanut is an adorable baby squirrel with chubby cheeks and bright, curious eyes. Baby Peanut loves to play among the leaves, proudly showing off his tiny, fluffy tail. With his little steps and innocent antics, he brings joy wherever he goes, spreading smiles with each of his cheerful jumps! This token is perfect for anyone needing a dose of happiness from a tiny, lively creature full of energy and charm.
