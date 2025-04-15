Baby Miggles Price (BABYMIGGLES)
The live price of Baby Miggles (BABYMIGGLES) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.51K USD. BABYMIGGLES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Miggles Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby Miggles price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Baby Miggles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Miggles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Miggles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Miggles to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-25.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-62.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Miggles: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.13%
+6.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Miggles 2% ($BABYMIGGLES) is a groundbreaking token built on the Ethereum Layer-2 Base Chain, designed to reward holders with passive income in the form of $MIGGLES tokens. Unlike other passive-income tokens, $BABYMIGGLES offers a unique and efficient reward mechanism, directly sending $MIGGLES to your wallet simply by holding. This innovative approach eliminates the need for complex staking or farming procedures, making it accessible to a broader range of users. The project's core functionality is powered by a 2% buy/sell tax, strategically distributed to reward holders and maintain robust liquidity. This automatic reward system ensures consistent passive income for long-term holders. To ensure smooth transactions on exchanges, it's recommended to set a slippage tolerance of 3% or higher when buying or selling $BABYMIGGLES.
