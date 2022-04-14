Baby JubJub (BJUB) Tokenomics
Baby JubJub is a memetic privacy movement powered by the $BJUB token. The project aims to build a Privacy Hub that champions the eERC privacy standard for ERC20 tokens. Through memetics, apps, and experiments, Baby JubJub makes privacy understandable, usable, and fun, with the goal to onboard a new generation into onchain privacy. The Privacy Hub aims to be a gateway for everything privacy related, and thus extends an invitation to all builders tinkering with the eERC encrypted token standard to collaborate and contribute in order to bring privacy culture and projects building on top of eERC to the spotlight
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby JubJub (BJUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BJUB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BJUB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.