Baby JubJub Price (BJUB)
The live price of Baby JubJub (BJUB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.22M USD. BJUB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby JubJub Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby JubJub price change within the day is -48.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.77B USD
During today, the price change of Baby JubJub to USD was $ -0.00012875964018309.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby JubJub to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby JubJub to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby JubJub to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00012875964018309
|-48.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby JubJub: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-7.37%
-48.12%
-56.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby JubJub is a memetic privacy movement powered by the $BJUB token. The project aims to build a Privacy Hub that champions the eERC privacy standard for ERC20 tokens. Through memetics, apps, and experiments, Baby JubJub makes privacy understandable, usable, and fun, with the goal to onboard a new generation into onchain privacy. The Privacy Hub aims to be a gateway for everything privacy related, and thus extends an invitation to all builders tinkering with the eERC encrypted token standard to collaborate and contribute in order to bring privacy culture and projects building on top of eERC to the spotlight
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby JubJub (BJUB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BJUB token's extensive tokenomics now!
