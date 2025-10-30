Baby DOWGE (BABY DOWGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00023936 24H High $ 0.0002934 All Time High $ 0.00323566 Lowest Price $ 0.00022892 Price Change (1H) -1.98% Price Change (1D) -6.61% Price Change (7D) +2.25%

Baby DOWGE (BABY DOWGE) real-time price is $0.00027267. Over the past 24 hours, BABY DOWGE traded between a low of $ 0.00023936 and a high of $ 0.0002934, showing active market volatility. BABY DOWGE's all-time high price is $ 0.00323566, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00022892.

In terms of short-term performance, BABY DOWGE has changed by -1.98% over the past hour, -6.61% over 24 hours, and +2.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby DOWGE (BABY DOWGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 274.77K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 274.77K Circulation Supply 999.97M Total Supply 999,971,668.125517

The current Market Cap of Baby DOWGE is $ 274.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABY DOWGE is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999971668.125517. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 274.77K.