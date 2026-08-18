Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Baby Cupsey price today is 0 USD.BABYCUPSEY market cap is 19,944.21 USD. Track real-time BABYCUPSEY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Baby Cupsey price today is 0 USD.BABYCUPSEY market cap is 19,944.21 USD. Track real-time BABYCUPSEY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About BABYCUPSEY

BABYCUPSEY Price Info

What is BABYCUPSEY

BABYCUPSEY Official Website

BABYCUPSEY Tokenomics

BABYCUPSEY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Baby Cupsey Logo

Baby Cupsey Price (BABYCUPSEY)

Unlisted

1 BABYCUPSEY to USD Live Price:

$0.00001969
$0.00001969$0.00001969
-2.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:23:41 (UTC+8)

Baby Cupsey Price Today

The live Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYCUPSEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYCUPSEY.

Baby Cupsey currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,944.21, with a circulating supply of 999.20M BABYCUPSEY. During the last 24 hours, BABYCUPSEY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYCUPSEY moved -0.84% in the last hour and +5.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY) Market Information

$ 19.94K
$ 19.94K$ 19.94K

--
----

$ 19.94K
$ 19.94K$ 19.94K

999.20M
999.20M 999.20M

999,203,214.503345
999,203,214.503345 999,203,214.503345

The current Market Cap of Baby Cupsey is $ 19.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYCUPSEY is 999.20M, with a total supply of 999203214.503345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.94K.

Baby Cupsey Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.84%

+2.07%

+5.00%

+5.00%

Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Baby Cupsey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Cupsey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Cupsey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Cupsey to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.07%
30 Days$ 0+151.01%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Baby Cupsey

Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BABYCUPSEY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Baby Cupsey could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Baby Cupsey will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BABYCUPSEY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Baby Cupsey Price Prediction.

What is Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY)

Baby Cupsey is a reward-focused memecoin built for the Cupsey community. Inspired by Cupsey's journey, Baby Cupsey represents the next generation while providing real utility for its holders. Creator fees generated by the project are automatically used to purchase $CUPSEY directly from the open market. Those purchased tokens are then distributed to eligible $BABYCUPSEY holders through an automated reward system. Holders simply keep their $BABYCUPSEY tokens in their wallet during the snapshot period to qualify for rewards, allowing them to accumulate $CUPSEY without staking or claiming manually. The project combines meme culture with automated reward technology to create long-term value for its community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Baby Cupsey

What is today's price of Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.06%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of BABYCUPSEY are in circulation?

The circulating supply of BABYCUPSEY is 999203214.503345, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Baby Cupsey?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of BABYCUPSEY across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Baby Cupsey today?

The market capitalization stands at £14696.4986840110725000, positioning Baby Cupsey at rank #6545 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is BABYCUPSEY being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Baby Cupsey?

The recent price movement of 2.06% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby Cupsey

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:23:41 (UTC+8)

Baby Cupsey (BABYCUPSEY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Baby Cupsey

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2369
$0.2369$0.2369

-21.03%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01203
$0.01203$0.01203

-14.07%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.030685
$0.030685$0.030685

-13.24%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07091
$0.07091$0.07091

+2.76%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0002665
$0.0002665$0.0002665

+83.79%

Fusionist

Fusionist

ACE

$0.22196
$0.22196$0.22196

+25.02%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

$0.5272
$0.5272$0.5272

+12.38%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.381196
$0.381196$0.381196

+10.95%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00771
$0.00771$0.00771

+7.08%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?