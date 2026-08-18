Baby Claw Price Today

The live Baby Claw (BABYCLAW) price today is $ 0.091376, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYCLAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.091376 per BABYCLAW.

Baby Claw currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 91,376,294, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BABYCLAW. During the last 24 hours, BABYCLAW traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYCLAW moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.43.

Baby Claw (BABYCLAW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.38M$ 91.38M $ 91.38M Volume (24H) $ 5.43$ 5.43 $ 5.43 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.38M$ 91.38M $ 91.38M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby Claw is $ 91.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.43. The circulating supply of BABYCLAW is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.38M.