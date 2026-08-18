Baby Cash Cat Price Today

The live Baby Cash Cat (BABYCASHCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 16.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYCASHCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYCASHCAT.

Baby Cash Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 91,852, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BABYCASHCAT. During the last 24 hours, BABYCASHCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYCASHCAT moved -0.13% in the last hour and -37.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Baby Cash Cat (BABYCASHCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.85K$ 91.85K $ 91.85K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.85K$ 91.85K $ 91.85K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby Cash Cat is $ 91.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYCASHCAT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.85K.