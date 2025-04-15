Baby Brett on Base Price (BBRETT)
The live price of Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BBRETT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Brett on Base Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.14K USD
- Baby Brett on Base price change within the day is +38.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Baby Brett on Base to USD was $ +0.00013041.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Brett on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Brett on Base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Brett on Base to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013041
|+38.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+23.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Brett on Base: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
+38.34%
+45.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Brett ($BBRETT) is a reward-driven memecoin on the Base blockchain designed to distribute $BRETT tokens to its holders. This project uses a custom smart contract that continuously buys back $BRETT and automatically distributes every five minutes to $BBRETT holders. Tokenomics and Mechanics: Automatic Rewards: Holders of $BBRETT receive proportional $BRETT tokens every five minutes through an automated distribution mechanism. Buybacks: A set percentage of all $BBRETT transactions tax goes to a buyback pool to regularly purchase $BRETT from the market.
