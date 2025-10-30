Baby BFT (BBFT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00101512, 24H High $ 0.00116015, All Time High $ 0.00794105, Lowest Price $ 0, Price Change (1H) -2.17%, Price Change (1D) -5.82%, Price Change (7D) -32.36%

Baby BFT (BBFT) real-time price is $0.00101573. Over the past 24 hours, BBFT traded between a low of $ 0.00101512 and a high of $ 0.00116015, showing active market volatility. BBFT's all-time high price is $ 0.00794105, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BBFT has changed by -2.17% over the past hour, -5.82% over 24 hours, and -32.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby BFT (BBFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.08M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.19M, Circulation Supply 4.00B, Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby BFT is $ 4.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BBFT is 4.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.19M.