Baby Axol Price (BBAXOL)
The live price of Baby Axol (BBAXOL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.56K USD. BBAXOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Axol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby Axol price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BBAXOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BBAXOL price information.
During today, the price change of Baby Axol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Axol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Axol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Axol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-57.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Axol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+14.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Axol is a meme coin on Sui chain, built on trust, transparency, and determination. Baby Axol is the baby version of the token Axol on Sui that is already listed with CG. We are working with some on the Axol team as well. Baby Axol will have a gaming ecosystem and NFTS as well. We have a lot of future plans for Baby Axol. Baby Axol, the adorable successor to the Axol meme token on the Sui blockchain, unites crypto enthusiasts with its play-to-earn games, vibrant NFTs, and inclusive ethos. More than a spin-off, it’s a bold step forward, proving great things come in small packages.
