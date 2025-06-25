Baby Aura Price (BABYAURA)
The live price of Baby Aura (BABYAURA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.36K USD. BABYAURA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Aura Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby Aura price change within the day is +7.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.55M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BABYAURA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYAURA price information.
During today, the price change of Baby Aura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Aura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Aura to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Aura to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Aura: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.51%
+7.36%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Aura isn’t loud. It doesn’t rush. It just exists—glowing, peaceful, and strangely powerful. From the moment it appeared, things felt different. Calmer. Softer. A little more magical.
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Aura (BABYAURA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABYAURA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
