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The live Baby Asteroid price today is 0 USD.BABYASTEROID market cap is 943,505 USD. Track real-time BABYASTEROID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Baby Asteroid price today is 0 USD.BABYASTEROID market cap is 943,505 USD. Track real-time BABYASTEROID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About BABYASTEROID

BABYASTEROID Price Info

What is BABYASTEROID

BABYASTEROID Official Website

BABYASTEROID Tokenomics

BABYASTEROID Price Forecast

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Baby Asteroid Price (BABYASTEROID)

Unlisted

1 BABYASTEROID to USD Live Price:

$0.000000002209
$0.000000002209$0.000000002209
+3.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:22:40 (UTC+8)

Baby Asteroid Price Today

The live Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) price today is $ 0, with a 5.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYASTEROID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYASTEROID.

Baby Asteroid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 943,505, with a circulating supply of 420.00T BABYASTEROID. During the last 24 hours, BABYASTEROID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYASTEROID moved +6.56% in the last hour and -11.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) Market Information

$ 943.51K
$ 943.51K$ 943.51K

--
----

$ 943.51K
$ 943.51K$ 943.51K

420.00T
420.00T 420.00T

420,000,000,000,000.0
420,000,000,000,000.0 420,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby Asteroid is $ 943.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYASTEROID is 420.00T, with a total supply of 420000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 943.51K.

Baby Asteroid Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+6.56%

+5.42%

-11.49%

-11.49%

Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Baby Asteroid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Asteroid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Asteroid to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Asteroid to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+5.42%
30 Days$ 0-24.17%
60 Days$ 0-47.39%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Baby Asteroid

Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BABYASTEROID in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Baby Asteroid could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Baby Asteroid will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BABYASTEROID price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Baby Asteroid Price Prediction.

What is Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID)

BabyAsteroid is a community-driven token on BSC with a low 3%/3% tax. From each 3% fee, 1% is dedicated to donations honoring Liv, a girl who lost her life to cancer, and supporting hospitals working to save others. Built for transparency, sustainability, and real impact, BabyAsteroid combines DeFi with purpose. Join us to grow a strong community, create value, and make a difference together.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemDog-ThemedMeme

About Baby Asteroid

How much is Baby Asteroid worth right now?

Baby Asteroid is currently trading at £, with a price movement of 5.42% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is BABYASTEROID going up or down today?

BABYASTEROID has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed ecosystem.

How popular is Baby Asteroid today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling BABYASTEROID.

What makes Baby Asteroid different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed category and built on the -- network, BABYASTEROID offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much BABYASTEROID exists in the market?

There are 420000000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Baby Asteroid's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby Asteroid

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:22:40 (UTC+8)

Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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