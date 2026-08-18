Baby Asteroid Price Today

The live Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) price today is $ 0, with a 5.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYASTEROID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYASTEROID.

Baby Asteroid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 943,505, with a circulating supply of 420.00T BABYASTEROID. During the last 24 hours, BABYASTEROID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYASTEROID moved +6.56% in the last hour and -11.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Baby Asteroid (BABYASTEROID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 943.51K$ 943.51K $ 943.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 943.51K$ 943.51K $ 943.51K Circulation Supply 420.00T 420.00T 420.00T Total Supply 420,000,000,000,000.0 420,000,000,000,000.0 420,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby Asteroid is $ 943.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYASTEROID is 420.00T, with a total supply of 420000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 943.51K.