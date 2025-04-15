What is Baby Arbitrum(BARB)? Launched in 22/03/2023 by a team based in United States of America, Baby Arbitrum is a cryptocurrency project offering Arbitrum token rewards by simply holding BARB. Baby Arbitrum has a total supply of 1 billion tokens and its ecosystem also offers a Rewards Dashboard, Arbitrum Portfolio Tracker, LP Locker and Custom Baby Arbitrum NFTs. The Baby Arbitrum Rewards Dashboard Tracker allows token holders to view their current token balance, rewards received and value of their rewards, all in one place. The BARB Portfolio Tracker is a user-friendly way for users to review key aspects to their trades made across every Arbitrum Token Pair.

