Baby Arbitrum Price (BARB)
The live price of Baby Arbitrum (BARB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BARB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Arbitrum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.46 USD
- Baby Arbitrum price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Baby Arbitrum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Arbitrum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Arbitrum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Arbitrum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-42.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Arbitrum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-5.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Baby Arbitrum(BARB)? Launched in 22/03/2023 by a team based in United States of America, Baby Arbitrum is a cryptocurrency project offering Arbitrum token rewards by simply holding BARB. Baby Arbitrum has a total supply of 1 billion tokens and its ecosystem also offers a Rewards Dashboard, Arbitrum Portfolio Tracker, LP Locker and Custom Baby Arbitrum NFTs. The Baby Arbitrum Rewards Dashboard Tracker allows token holders to view their current token balance, rewards received and value of their rewards, all in one place. The BARB Portfolio Tracker is a user-friendly way for users to review key aspects to their trades made across every Arbitrum Token Pair.
