Babel (BABEL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00008727 $ 0.00008727 $ 0.00008727 24H Low $ 0.00010521 $ 0.00010521 $ 0.00010521 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00008727$ 0.00008727 $ 0.00008727 24H High $ 0.00010521$ 0.00010521 $ 0.00010521 All Time High $ 0.00056466$ 0.00056466 $ 0.00056466 Lowest Price $ 0.00002184$ 0.00002184 $ 0.00002184 Price Change (1H) -1.20% Price Change (1D) +1.67% Price Change (7D) -14.54% Price Change (7D) -14.54%

Babel (BABEL) real-time price is $0.00009057. Over the past 24 hours, BABEL traded between a low of $ 0.00008727 and a high of $ 0.00010521, showing active market volatility. BABEL's all-time high price is $ 0.00056466, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002184.

In terms of short-term performance, BABEL has changed by -1.20% over the past hour, +1.67% over 24 hours, and -14.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Babel (BABEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 90.03K$ 90.03K $ 90.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.03K$ 90.03K $ 90.03K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Babel is $ 90.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABEL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.03K.