BABA YAGA Price (BABYAG)
The live price of BABA YAGA (BABYAG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BABYAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BABA YAGA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.61 USD
- BABA YAGA price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BABYAG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYAG price information.
During today, the price change of BABA YAGA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BABA YAGA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BABA YAGA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BABA YAGA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-33.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BABA YAGA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+21.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baba Yaga, once a feared witch known for her dark magic and cunning intelligence, has evolved with time. In the modern era, she has adopted the alias Baba Yaga, the legendary assassin, blending her ancient powers with cutting-edge technology. She operates in the shadows, enforcing her will with both spells and bullets, known to eliminate any threat with cold precision. Fear the Witch, Respect the Assassin
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BABYAG to VND
₫--
|1 BABYAG to AUD
A$--
|1 BABYAG to GBP
￡--
|1 BABYAG to EUR
€--
|1 BABYAG to USD
$--
|1 BABYAG to MYR
RM--
|1 BABYAG to TRY
₺--
|1 BABYAG to JPY
¥--
|1 BABYAG to RUB
₽--
|1 BABYAG to INR
₹--
|1 BABYAG to IDR
Rp--
|1 BABYAG to KRW
₩--
|1 BABYAG to PHP
₱--
|1 BABYAG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BABYAG to BRL
R$--
|1 BABYAG to CAD
C$--
|1 BABYAG to BDT
৳--
|1 BABYAG to NGN
₦--
|1 BABYAG to UAH
₴--
|1 BABYAG to VES
Bs--
|1 BABYAG to PKR
Rs--
|1 BABYAG to KZT
₸--
|1 BABYAG to THB
฿--
|1 BABYAG to TWD
NT$--
|1 BABYAG to AED
د.إ--
|1 BABYAG to CHF
Fr--
|1 BABYAG to HKD
HK$--
|1 BABYAG to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BABYAG to MXN
$--