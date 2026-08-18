B420 Price Today

The live B420 (B420) price today is $ 1,513.93, with a 9.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current B420 to USD conversion rate is $ 1,513.93 per B420.

B420 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 104,455, with a circulating supply of 69.00 B420. During the last 24 hours, B420 traded between $ 1,099.88 (low) and $ 1,789.44 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,925.81, while the all-time low was $ 758.77.

In short-term performance, B420 moved -1.49% in the last hour and +9.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.77K.

B420 (B420) Market Information

Market Cap $ 104.46K$ 104.46K $ 104.46K Volume (24H) $ 13.77K$ 13.77K $ 13.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 104.46K$ 104.46K $ 104.46K Circulation Supply 69.00 69.00 69.00 Total Supply 69.0 69.0 69.0

The current Market Cap of B420 is $ 104.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.77K. The circulating supply of B420 is 69.00, with a total supply of 69.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 104.46K.