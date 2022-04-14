B20 (B20) Tokenomics
B.20 - Owning the Metaverse Renaissance
Metapurse’s mission is to democratize access and ownership to highly sought-after artwork and accelerate the cultural Renaissance that is happening within the metaverse. B.20 is an NFT bundle fractionalized so that everyone can have ownership over the first large scale public art project within the metaverse. It is important to note that this is a fractionalizing ownership, not the assets themselves. These fractions will be available as 10 million B.20 tokens, and can be referred to as the “keys” to this digital vault.
B20 (B20) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of B20 (B20) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of B20 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many B20 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
