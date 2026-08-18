Azuma Coin Price Today

The live Azuma Coin (AZUM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AZUM.

Azuma Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 155,809, with a circulating supply of 498.00M AZUM. During the last 24 hours, AZUM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.086043, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AZUM moved -- in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.65.

Azuma Coin (AZUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 155.81K$ 155.81K $ 155.81K Volume (24H) $ 3.65$ 3.65 $ 3.65 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 156.44K$ 156.44K $ 156.44K Circulation Supply 498.00M 498.00M 498.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Azuma Coin is $ 155.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.65. The circulating supply of AZUM is 498.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.44K.