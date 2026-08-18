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The live Azuma Coin price today is 0 USD.AZUM market cap is 155,809 USD. Track real-time AZUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Azuma Coin price today is 0 USD.AZUM market cap is 155,809 USD. Track real-time AZUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About AZUM

AZUM Price Info

What is AZUM

AZUM Official Website

AZUM Tokenomics

AZUM Price Forecast

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Azuma Coin Price (AZUM)

Unlisted

1 AZUM to USD Live Price:

$0.00031287
$0.00031287$0.00031287
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Azuma Coin (AZUM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:21:56 (UTC+8)

Azuma Coin Price Today

The live Azuma Coin (AZUM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AZUM.

Azuma Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 155,809, with a circulating supply of 498.00M AZUM. During the last 24 hours, AZUM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.086043, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AZUM moved -- in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.65.

Azuma Coin (AZUM) Market Information

$ 155.81K
$ 155.81K$ 155.81K

$ 3.65
$ 3.65$ 3.65

$ 156.44K
$ 156.44K$ 156.44K

498.00M
498.00M 498.00M

500,000,000.0
500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Azuma Coin is $ 155.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.65. The circulating supply of AZUM is 498.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.44K.

Azuma Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.086043
$ 0.086043$ 0.086043

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-0.02%

-0.02%

Azuma Coin (AZUM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Azuma Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Azuma Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Azuma Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Azuma Coin to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+213.34%
60 Days$ 0+89.93%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Azuma Coin

Azuma Coin (AZUM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AZUM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Azuma Coin (AZUM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Azuma Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Azuma Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AZUM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Azuma Coin Price Prediction.

What is Azuma Coin (AZUM)

Azuma Games is a crypto game development company striving to integrate AAA graphics, exciting game-play, and crypto rewards. Azuma Coin is our native token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Azuma Coin (AZUM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum Ecosystem

About Azuma Coin

What is Azuma Coin trading right now?

Current price: £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

Is AZUM attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Ethereum Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Azuma Coin market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about AZUM?

With 498000390.01308376 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Azuma Coin compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of £0.06340340561337675000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Azuma Coin being traded today?

It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Azuma Coin's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Azuma Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:21:56 (UTC+8)

Azuma Coin (AZUM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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