azit Price Today

The live azit (AZIT) price today is $ 0.00142798, with a 2.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00142798 per AZIT.

azit currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 644,586, with a circulating supply of 451.39M AZIT. During the last 24 hours, AZIT traded between $ 0.00137609 (low) and $ 0.00146148 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.846242, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134013.

In short-term performance, AZIT moved +0.57% in the last hour and -1.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.44K.

azit (AZIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 644.59K$ 644.59K $ 644.59K Volume (24H) $ 37.44K$ 37.44K $ 37.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 714.00K$ 714.00K $ 714.00K Circulation Supply 451.39M 451.39M 451.39M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of azit is $ 644.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.44K. The circulating supply of AZIT is 451.39M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 714.00K.