aZen Price Today

The live aZen (AZEN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AZEN.

aZen currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,202,390, with a circulating supply of 2.43B AZEN. During the last 24 hours, AZEN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00324177, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AZEN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 39.26.

aZen (AZEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Volume (24H) $ 39.26$ 39.26 $ 39.26 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.94M$ 4.94M $ 4.94M Circulation Supply 2.43B 2.43B 2.43B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of aZen is $ 1.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 39.26. The circulating supply of AZEN is 2.43B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.94M.