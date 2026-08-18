What is the real-time price of ayFLOW today?

The live price of ayFLOW stands at £0.0283566560547183675000, moving 11.52% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for AYFLOW?

AYFLOW has traded between £0.0249906745288158375000 and £0.0284133590062885050000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is ayFLOW showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is AYFLOW currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests AYFLOW is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of ayFLOW?

With a market cap of £592751.80199713575000, ayFLOW is ranked #2842, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has AYFLOW seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does ayFLOW compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.31642162865338575000, while the ATL is £0.0214776485066713200000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence AYFLOW's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (20901748.105 tokens), category performance within Liquid Staking Tokens,Flow EVM Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Tokens, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.