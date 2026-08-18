AXOL Price Today

The live AXOL (AXOL) price today is $ 0, with a 7.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current AXOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AXOL.

AXOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 374,017, with a circulating supply of 1.00B AXOL. During the last 24 hours, AXOL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.079047, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AXOL moved +2.12% in the last hour and -9.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 968.41.

AXOL (AXOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 374.02K$ 374.02K $ 374.02K Volume (24H) $ 968.41$ 968.41 $ 968.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 374.02K$ 374.02K $ 374.02K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AXOL is $ 374.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 968.41. The circulating supply of AXOL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 374.02K.