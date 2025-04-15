Axis DeFi Price (AXIS)
The live price of Axis DeFi (AXIS) today is 0.03452547 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 251.42K USD. AXIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Axis DeFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Axis DeFi price change within the day is -0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.28M USD
During today, the price change of Axis DeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Axis DeFi to USD was $ -0.0004800455.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Axis DeFi to USD was $ -0.0032595703.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Axis DeFi to USD was $ -0.02292667210095761.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004800455
|-1.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0032595703
|-9.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02292667210095761
|-39.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Axis DeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-0.07%
-11.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AXIS will create an open financial system by building the first dedicated DeFi superchain. With complete Wall Street trading capabilities on-chain, it will bridge various DeFi assets across blockchains. Axis DeFi is the future of open finance.
