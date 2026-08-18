Which blockchain network does Axiom run on?

Axiom operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of AXIOM?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -0.34% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Axiom belong to?

Axiom falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents category. This classification helps investors compare AXIOM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Axiom?

Its market capitalization is £40352.31099327225000, placing the asset at rank #5490. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of AXIOM is currently circulating?

There are 100000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Axiom today?

Over the past day, AXIOM generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Axiom fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.