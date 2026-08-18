AxCNH Price Today

The live AxCNH (AXCNH) price today is $ 0.148137, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current AXCNH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.148137 per AXCNH.

AxCNH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,796,351, with a circulating supply of 39.13M AXCNH. During the last 24 hours, AXCNH traded between $ 0.145691 (low) and $ 0.148297 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.594466, while the all-time low was $ 0.01171476.

In short-term performance, AXCNH moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.81.

AxCNH (AXCNH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.80M$ 5.80M $ 5.80M Volume (24H) $ 23.81$ 23.81 $ 23.81 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.80M$ 5.80M $ 5.80M Circulation Supply 39.13M 39.13M 39.13M Total Supply 39,128,445.8 39,128,445.8 39,128,445.8

The current Market Cap of AxCNH is $ 5.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.81. The circulating supply of AXCNH is 39.13M, with a total supply of 39128445.8. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.80M.