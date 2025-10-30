Awakeborn Token (AWK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000079 $ 0.0000079 $ 0.0000079 24H Low $ 0.0000083 $ 0.0000083 $ 0.0000083 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0000079$ 0.0000079 $ 0.0000079 24H High $ 0.0000083$ 0.0000083 $ 0.0000083 All Time High $ 0.00001065$ 0.00001065 $ 0.00001065 Lowest Price $ 0.00000353$ 0.00000353 $ 0.00000353 Price Change (1H) -1.47% Price Change (1D) -3.34% Price Change (7D) -2.99% Price Change (7D) -2.99%

Awakeborn Token (AWK) real-time price is $0.0000079. Over the past 24 hours, AWK traded between a low of $ 0.0000079 and a high of $ 0.0000083, showing active market volatility. AWK's all-time high price is $ 0.00001065, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000353.

In terms of short-term performance, AWK has changed by -1.47% over the past hour, -3.34% over 24 hours, and -2.99% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Awakeborn Token (AWK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 239.92K$ 239.92K $ 239.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 790.76K$ 790.76K $ 790.76K Circulation Supply 30.34B 30.34B 30.34B Total Supply 99,999,973,237.3 99,999,973,237.3 99,999,973,237.3

The current Market Cap of Awakeborn Token is $ 239.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AWK is 30.34B, with a total supply of 99999973237.3. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 790.76K.