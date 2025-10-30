Avocado DAO (AVG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00500293 $ 0.00500293 $ 0.00500293 24H Low $ 0.00508143 $ 0.00508143 $ 0.00508143 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00500293$ 0.00500293 $ 0.00500293 24H High $ 0.00508143$ 0.00508143 $ 0.00508143 All Time High $ 2.69$ 2.69 $ 2.69 Lowest Price $ 0.00450186$ 0.00450186 $ 0.00450186 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.32% Price Change (7D) +1.76% Price Change (7D) +1.76%

Avocado DAO (AVG) real-time price is $0.00503863. Over the past 24 hours, AVG traded between a low of $ 0.00500293 and a high of $ 0.00508143, showing active market volatility. AVG's all-time high price is $ 2.69, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00450186.

In terms of short-term performance, AVG has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.32% over 24 hours, and +1.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Avocado DAO (AVG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 757.63K$ 757.63K $ 757.63K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.04M$ 5.04M $ 5.04M Circulation Supply 150.36M 150.36M 150.36M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Avocado DAO is $ 757.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AVG is 150.36M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.04M.