Avo (AVO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01270966 24H High $ 0.01416517 All Time High $ 0.02710749 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.03% Price Change (1D) -8.23% Price Change (7D) -0.17%

Avo (AVO) real-time price is $0.01288414. Over the past 24 hours, AVO traded between a low of $ 0.01270966 and a high of $ 0.01416517, showing active market volatility. AVO's all-time high price is $ 0.02710749, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AVO has changed by -1.03% over the past hour, -8.23% over 24 hours, and -0.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Avo (AVO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.88M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.88M Circulation Supply 999.97M Total Supply 999,969,227.4739151

The current Market Cap of Avo is $ 12.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AVO is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999969227.4739151. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.88M.