Aviator (AVI) Information Aviator is revolutionizing onchain gaming and bridging solutions on Base with Aviator Arcade™ and SkyBridge™. Aviator Arcade is a gaming platform that allows anyone to publish their game without hosting fees while rewarding both developers and gamers in the AVI token. SkyBridge is a complete bridging and launchpad solution that aims to drive adoption of Base and Aviator Arcade through enabling seamless transfers of any standard token or NFT between Ethereum and Base. The KYC-certified core team includes experts from Shiba Inu's original security & metaverse team, seasoned developers, and industry professionals in advertising, government, and accounting. The Aviator DAO empowers community members to influence the project's future utilizing the AVI token. Official Website: https://aviator.ac/ Whitepaper: https://www.aviator.ac/downloads/flightpaper.pdf Buy AVI Now!

Aviator (AVI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aviator (AVI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.44M $ 2.44M $ 2.44M Total Supply: $ 9.24B $ 9.24B $ 9.24B Circulating Supply: $ 6.93B $ 6.93B $ 6.93B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.25M $ 3.25M $ 3.25M All-Time High: $ 0.00741462 $ 0.00741462 $ 0.00741462 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003032 $ 0.00003032 $ 0.00003032 Current Price: $ 0.00035373 $ 0.00035373 $ 0.00035373 Learn more about Aviator (AVI) price

Aviator (AVI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aviator (AVI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVI's tokenomics, explore AVI token's live price!

