NOCHILL is a cult catalyst token on Avalanche. Born out of The Arena and airdropped to Gladiator badge holders, NOCHILL is one of Avalanche's 5 culture catalyst tokens and no wider community can be found than the one that's formed around this token. The token was launched on December 18, 2023 and airdropped to roughly 300 users all holding the Gladiator badge. NOCHILL sports a diverse community of users - those native to the Avalanche ecosystem and those natives to other EVM ecosystems. NOCHILL can refer to the fact that the community says it like it is without sugar coating the words. NOCHILL is a lifestyle.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOCHILL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOCHILL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.